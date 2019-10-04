MAYNARD — The West Central Drama and Music departments are presenting “All Shook Up” for the 2019 fall musical selection.
The musical is from the book of the same name by Joe DiPietro, inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley.
The story is set in the 1950’s in a small, mid-western town where the struggles of social unfairness must be tackled.
When a leather-jacketed stranger rides into town on his motorcycle, emotions flare and the town realizes how much fun and music its citizens have been missing. The new roustabout with magic in his soul works to bring it all back to each town member.
Those attending the musical can join in the fun by dressing in 50’s attire to rock ‘n roll with the cast.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1 and 2. Tickets are $6 per person.