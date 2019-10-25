MAYNARD — The West Central Drama and Music departments are presenting “All Shook Up” as their 2019 fall musical.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1 and 2. Tickets are $6 per person.
The musical is from the book of the same name by Joe DiPietro, inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley.
The story is set in the 1950’s in a small, mid-western town where the struggles of social unfairness must be tackled.
Those attending the musical can join in the fun by dressing in 50’s attire to rock ‘n roll with the cast.