West Central is 'All Shook Up' for fall musical

Poodle skirts and ponytails were back in style at Friday’s West Central Homecoming Parade. This quintet of students was busy handing out flyers along the parade route for the West Central fall musical “All Shook Up.” From left, Aubrey Clay, Marissa Skinner, Abby Sieck, Grace Recker and Emma Munley.

 Deb Kunkle | Oelwein Daily Register

MAYNARD — The West Central Drama and Music departments are presenting “All Shook Up” as their 2019 fall musical.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1 and 2. Tickets are $6 per person.

The musical is from the book of the same name by Joe DiPietro, inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley.

The story is set in the 1950’s in a small, mid-western town where the struggles of social unfairness must be tackled.

Those attending the musical can join in the fun by dressing in 50’s attire to rock ‘n roll with the cast.

