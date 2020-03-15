DUBUQUE — On Saturday, March 7, Make-A-Wish Iowa announced its 4,000th wish at the 17th annual Dubuque gala. It went to an Oelwein child, who has been battling a life-threatening rare condition when he was referred to Make-A-Wish.
Roughly a year ago, Michael McDonough, then 14, was diagnosed with Stevens-Johnson Syndrome/TEN. The disease causes an external and internal blistering of the skin and mucus membrane, which is in reaction to seizure medication. He has been hospitalized in Minnesota and Iowa, and has received treatment in Boston as well.
At the time, Michael was an eighth grade student at Starmont. He is the youngest of Oelwein veterinarian Ken and Amy McDonough’s 4 children; Jack, Mary and Daniel are the siblings.
Michael has shown animals at the Fayette County Fair since he was 6-years-old and made a dramatic return to the show barn in July. He sat in a wheelchair in a corner of the barn with family and friends as his brother, Daniel, showed their champion cow. Together, Michael and Daniel accepted the Supreme Overall Breeding Female Championship.
And this is where Make-A-Wish comes in. Because of Michael’s passion of show cattle, he wished to have a livestock trailer to expand his cattle business he created with his brother. With the help and generosity from Featherlite Trailers, Smith Home Gallery and Cabinet Work and many other donor, Michael’s wish came true. He was presented with the trailer at the Dubuque gala.
“Wow!” the McDonoughs posted on the McDonough Show Cattle Facebook page. “Thank you Featherlight Trailers, Smith Home Gallery & Cabinet Works, and Make A Wish and everyone involved for making Michael’s wish come true! We WILL pay it forward!”
“It is truly remarkable to be able to watch Michael’s wish to have a livestock trailer become a reality,” said Jennifer Woodley, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa. “His wish shows the true power of a single wish. A wish not only transforms the life of the child receiving it, but also transforms the lives of the wish family, volunteers, support systems, medical professionals and entire communities. Our chapter wouldn’t be able to grant these wishes at the caliber we grant them without the generous support from our donors.”
A news release from Make-A-Wish says the experience is “more than a moment in time, it brings hope where there is fear, strength where there is anxiety, and joy where there is sadness. Often, a wish come true is a catalyst to better health. It empowers children with critical illnesses to fight harder against their illnesses. It helps children feel stronger, more energetic, more willing and able to battle their critical illnesses. For many, a wish marks a turning point in the fight against their illnesses or a celebration of their journey.”
“Currently, there are 248 eligible children waiting to receive their wish. It is because of our incredible donors that our organization is able to grant 170 wishes this year,” Woodley said. “However, our mission is to grant the wish of every eligible child across the state, and there are still 78 wishes that are waiting. Seeing our community come together to grant wishes like Michaels’s wish shows us that together, we can transform lives, one wish at a time.”