MAYNARD — The Maynard Community Library kicked off its second series of “Learning at the Library” in September, with a presentation by Iowa author, Linda McCann.
Learning at the Library in Maynard is a speaker’s series featuring a wide variety of topics from monthly presenters. The speaker’s series of eight presentations from September through May began in 2018-2019.
Speakers are scheduled for Monday or Thursday evenings and begin at 7 p.m.
Library board member, Carol Holtz, developed the series as a way to use Maynard’s new library building and to welcome all members of the community to come together for an entertaining and educational evening.
At the September presentation, McCann spoke to a group of 30 Maynard residents, sharing stories from her book “Prohibition in Eastern Iowa.”
McCann resides in Shell Rock and is the author of 14 published books covering a variety of Iowa history topics.
Future topics and dates for the current 2019-2020 Learning at the Library series include:
• “Iowa Country School Education: Are You As Smart As An Eighth Grader?” will be presented by Carol Holtz on Thursday, Oct. 24
• “I’ve Got the Music In Me: Now What Do I Do With It?” will be presented by Richard Scheffel on Monday, Nov. 18
• “West Central’s Charter School: History and Benefits of a WC Education,” presented by Steve Milder on Thursday, Jan. 16.
• “Final Decisions: End of Life Trends Past, Present, Future,” presented by Scott Fink on Monday, Feb. 17.
• “Artificial Intelligence (AI): Man Versus Machines,” presented by Gene Holtz on Monday, March 16.
• “Our Amish Neighbors: Life on the Boulevard,” presented by Laury Shonka and Cassandra Weber on Thursday, April 16.
• “Fun With Death Cleaning: Who Will Clean Up After You?” will be presented by Linnae Scheffel on Thursday, May 7.
Learning at the Library in Maynard is open to the public and free of charge.
For more information on Learning at the Library contact the Maynard Community Library Director Lezlie Barry at 563-637-2330 or visit the website at maynard.lib.ia.us.