MAYNARD — Friday’s West Central football game will be more than a Homecoming celebration, it will mark the first game with the new LED lighting system at the football field.
Over the summer, one of the light poles was knocked down in a wind storm. The School Board at its July meeting approved a bid from Sitler’s LED Supplies for the amount of $146,722 to install four new LED light poles at the West Central football field.
“The [old] lights were installed in the 1960s,” said West Central principal Matthew Molumby. “The electricity and wiring had not been updated since the same time. It was a good thing to re-do not only for safety, but for an upgrade for the field. The lights themselves will last at least 10 years.”
The West Central School Board minutes from July 18 state that EMC Insurance Company covered the cost for the light pole that was damaged in the summer storm.
Since the new lights were not ready to start the season, West Central played their first two home games with 5:30 p.m. kickoffs.
Sitler’s LED Supplies lighting consultant Brock Steinke said it was the company and the school’s goal to complete the project in time for the Blue Devils Homecoming game. He added that the new lighting system probably doubled the lighting output on the field.
“It actually took only a couple of days to install, but we also had to upgrade the service and made it safe,” Steinke said. “So, it has a whole new service that feeds the concession stand, all the lighting and the Crow’s Nest slash press box. We had to get the utility [company] involved and start from scratch to make it safe for all involved.”
Steinke said the construction crew just finished installation and testing on Monday night before the rain hit the area.
“We did the hanging [Monday] night to ensure there weren’t any dark spots on the field of play,” said Steinke.
During halftime of Friday’s homecoming game, Sitler’s LED Supplies will be taking drone shots of the new lighting system. They had previously taken drone shots of the old lights prior to the installation of the new lighting system.
Sitler’s LED Supplies head of business development and marketing Jeff Carey said his company usually takes before and after photos of a project like this for marketing purposes.
“We headed out there last Thursday and took some footage with the [drone] overflights at night and we are going to be out there Friday night doing the same thing at halftime,” Carey said. “We do these customer spotlights to not only feature what we did, but what the customer does and the benefits they realize from it.”