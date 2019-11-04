Growing up, Kiela Ruth has always had a passion for law enforcement.
On Monday morning, the 2011 Nashua-Plainfield graduate made it official.
She was sworn in at the council chambers as the newest officer at the Waverly Police Department. She is replacing Andrew Meier, who left the department after a five-year stint.
Waverly Mayor Dean Soash read the oath of office as a handful of officers, Chief Rich Pursell and Kiela’s parents, Randy and Diane Ruth, looked on.
Chief Pursell said Kiela, who is the second female officer in the Waverly Police Department, was the best candidate out of a pool of about 40 initial applicants for the job.
“Cream of the crop,” Pursell said in his usual succinct style.
He added that during the extensive interview process, which includes a physical fitness and written tests, the list was narrowed to 10, and then two candidates were invited for extensive follow-up interviews.
Kiela’s mom said she had always had a fascination with law enforcement.
She started as a theft prevention officer in Mason City, and then as a corrections officer at the Cerro Gordo County jail.
“She wanted to get involved,” her mom said.
The Ruths, who own the Frederika Locker, said they are proud of their daughter.
“She’s always been a very hard worker and dedicated to whatever she puts her mind to,” Diane said. “When she sets her sights on something, nothing is going to stop her.”
Kiela, 26, will work third shift.
She said she is excited about the opportunity to wear a WPD badge and is looking forward to applying all the skills she had learned to community-building.
“I’ve always been drawn to law enforcement,” she said. “I have been with people through bad days. I am looking forward to building relationships with the community.”