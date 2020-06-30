WEST UNION — Katelynn Sadler is serving as the 2020 Fayette County Little Miss Squirt. Her parents are Bob and Jessica Sadler of West Union.
Although June Dairy Month is finishing up, the Fayette County Dairy Royalty is just getting started on their year of promotions, due to restrictions from the coronavirus.
When asked what she will do as the county’s junior dairy representative, Katelynn was excited about her plans.
“I am looking forward to promoting the dairy industry and serving ice cream at the fair!” she said.
Katelynn is very knowledgeable about the dairy industry, especially in Fayette County. She pointed out several facts about dairy products.
“Did you know, milk not only tastes great, it’s also an affordable good/excellent source of 9 essential nutrients. And, three of the nutrients found in dairy – vitamin A, vitamin D, and protein – are essential for a healthy immune function,” she said.
Katelynn said she hopes to meet a lot of people at the Fayette County Fair in July and is looking forward to “talking dairy” as well as handing out dairy treats at appearances around the county in the coming year.
To kick off summer, Katelynn shares a fun and easy dairy recipe with readers.
Chicken Wild Rice Soup
4 cups chicken broth
2 cups water
2 cooked, boneless chicken breast halves shredded
1 pkg. Quick-cooking long-grain and wild rice with seasoning packet
½ tsp. Salt
½ tsp. Pepper
¾ cup all-purpose flour
½ cup butter
2 cups milk
In a small bowl combine salt, pepper and flour. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt butter and stir in seasoning until bubbly. Reduce heat and stir in flour mixture, slowly whisk in milk a little at a time until smooth. Add this mixture and rest of the ingredients to a crockpot and cook on low for 4 hours.