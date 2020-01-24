The U.S. Census is hiring for full- and part-time positions.
A recruiter will be at the Elkader Public Library from 9:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Feb. 7, a Friday, as workers are needed there and in the surrounding area.
To learn more or apply, visit 2020census.gov/jobs, call 1-855-JOB-2020 (1-855-562-2020) or use the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339 for TTY/ASCII. Have education and work history ready.
Training is paid, and pay is weekly. Work schedules depend on individual positions, but typically hours for field positions are flexible. The bureau is committed to hiring census takers to work in their communities, and there may be opportunities to travel.