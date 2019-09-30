The meeting to present the waterfowl season and zone structure of the 2021-2015 season originally scheduled for Oct. 16, has been moved to Oct. 17, due to a scheduling conflict.
At the meeting, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will present information including the results from the statewide hunter survey, the federal rules and guidelines that govern waterfowl hunting and its proposed season and zone structure for 2021-2025.
All meetings are scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Meetings are scheduled for:
Oct. 14, Three Mile Lake Lodge, near Afton
Oct. 15, Washington County Conservation Education Center, near Ainsworth
Oct. 17, Oelwein Community Plaza, in Oelwein
Oct. 22, Story County Conservation Center, McFarland Park, near Ames
Oct. 23, Alta Community Center, in Alta
Feedback collected at these meetings will be reviewed before an official proposal is submitted to the Natural Resource Commission for consideration. If approved, the rule would have an open comment period before going in front of the commission again for a final vote.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service allows states to make changes to their waterfowl zones and boundaries once every five years. Any changes will be reflected in the 2021-2025 waterfowl seasons.
Any person attending the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.