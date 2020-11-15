OELWEIN — MercyOne is excited to announce increased telehealth access to behavioral health care in the community of Oelwein. Bobbita Nag, MD, is now seeing patients in the Oelwein area via telehealth appointment, also known as a virtual visit.
Dr. Nag has been with MercyOne for more than nine years and specializes in child, adolescent, and adult psychiatry. She attended residency at University of New Mexico and University of Arizona.
“I look forward to the opportunity to offer convenient and comprehensive behavioral health care to my current patients and new MercyOne patients,” she said.
“We’re pleased to expand behavioral health care in northeast Iowa and offer convenient access to child, adolescent, and adult psychiatric care close to home,” said Jill Groth, site administrator of MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center and director of clinic operations at MercyOne Oelwein Family Medicine. “We’re excited to add a psychiatrist to the community and provide medication management and therapy.”
Patients will meet with Dr. Nag through a telehealth appointment, also known as a virtual visit. A virtual visit allows patients to meet with a provider through video chat without ever leaving the comfort and security of their home.
Patients who wish to schedule a virtual visit need a device with internet access, a camera and microphone. For individuals with difficulty accessing these items, MercyOne Oelwein Family Medicine has a specially equipped room to accommodate a virtual visit with Dr. Nag.
Please call 319-272-8922 to learn about scheduling a virtual visit appointment with Bobbita Nag, MD. She joins Chidi Ojinnaka, LISW, MSW on the behavioral health team in Oelwein. Both experts are accepting new patients.