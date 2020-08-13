MercyOne’s $870,000 expansion at Oelwein Medical Center is now ready for patients. Urgent Care and Occupational Health is moving from the fourth floor of the hospital to the ground floor on the north side of the hospital campus, and will be ready for appointments on Saturday, Aug. 15.
“We look forward to serving our Urgent Care and Occupational Health patients from an improved location on the first floor,” said Michael Atherley, PA-C. “Our building expansion provides more exam and procedural room space, and having convenient access is important, especially when you’re not feeling well,” said Lori Dettmer, ARNP.
While in a new location, the Urgent Care and Occupational Health clinic will continue to be open during the convenient hours of 8 a.m.to 8 p.m. during the week, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and is open on holidays. Urgent Care also offers patients the opportunity to schedule their appointments online. Individuals who believe they may be at risk for COVID-19 should continue to call ahead before visiting any provider’s office.
Urgent Care provides high quality, convenient and time-efficient medical care for all non-life- threatening illnesses–when your primary care provider’s office is closed, when you are unable to schedule a convenient appointment, and when you just can’t wait. Professional and friendly providers and nurses staff the clinic, which has access to X-ray and a lab for testing.
“MercyOne has a continued investment in the community of Oelwein” said Jill Groth, site administrator at Oelwein Medical Center. “Providing Urgent Care and Occupational Health is important to both individuals and businesses in the community, along with our access to a number of focused specialties.”