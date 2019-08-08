Minor injuries in Thursday collision

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a personal injury accident at the intersection of 210th Street and Neon Road, southeast of West Union at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies found that Debbie Rovang, 56, of West Union, was traveling westbound on 210th Street slowing down at an uncontrolled intersection when she was struck from behind by another vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle, Nicole Rovang, 37, of West Union, collided with the vehicle in front of her. Minor injuries were sustained.
Damage to Debbie Rovang’s 1980 Jeep was estimated at $5,000 and Nicole Rovang’s 2006 Ford Freestar Van was considered a total loss.
Nicole Rovang was cited for following too closely, a simple misdemeanor.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Tri-State Ambulance Service.