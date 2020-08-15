Sure signs that autumn is approaching are blooming goldenrod and ragweed, groupings of swallows on power lines, and tree leaves beginning to change. Over time, these flowers will fade and the leaves will fall and join the grasses on the ground, leaving the branches bare. Autumn is often referred to as a season of change; for plants and animals, that includes preparation for the coming winter.
Plants and animals have various methods to survive the harsh realities that accompany winter. Some will become dormant or hibernate, others will remain active and use autumn as a time to collect and store food. Many birds fly or migrate south where their food is more readily available. Birds, however, are not the only creatures to use the air as a means of escape. Some insects, the most beautiful and magnificent being the monarch butterfly, will make their own migratory journey.
The most amazing aspect of the monarchs’ travels is that not a single butterfly will survive to make the trip the following year. No experienced butterflies lead the others or tell them when to begin, yet each year during late summer the monarchs start their trek southward. Some travel more than 2400 miles, returning to the same winter regions in central Mexico where their great-great grandparents overwintered the previous year and where monarch populations have wintered for hundreds of years. The final destination of the eastern monarchs remained a mystery to scientists until 1975 when researchers discovered the wintering areas in the mountains of central Mexico.
Since this time, much has been learned about the travels of this beautiful butterfly.
Millions of monarchs will survive obstacles found on their flight south- drought, traffic, weather and predators- to overwinter in the oyamel forests high in the Mexican mountains. With favorable weather conditions, many will survive until March and begin the trip north again in the spring. Most of the butterflies mate before returning north; males die soon after. The fertilized females lay their eggs on the emerging milkweeds in northern Mexico and the southern United States. These females will continue to fly northward, but will die before reaching their northern summer range. The new generation of monarchs hatches into caterpillars which quickly develop into butterflies, they then complete the journey northward started by their predecessors.
Since the monarch butterfly is one of the few insects with such a spectacular and repeated migration, a system was developed to document their travels – Monarch Tagging. Tagging involves catching a migrating monarch and placing a small white sticker that contains a unique identification code on its wing. Data is recorded on the sex, location tagged, and whether the butterfly was wild or reared. Data is then sent to the University of Kansas where they maintain a database of all the individual codes and collect reports of recaptured or found butterflies along the migration routes and into Mexico. Recoveries of tagged monarchs help determine how fast monarchs travel when migrating, how weather affects their travel and where individuals originate from along various routes.
During three weekends this fall, we invite you to join Buchanan County Naturalists at county areas where monarchs tend to stop to re-fuel along their journey south. We will provide you with proper catching techniques and a net and ask you to catch monarchs. Together we will tag the butterflies, record their data, and release them to continue their migration.
Join us at Bryantsburg Prairie on August 29 at 10 am and Sept 5 at 10 am. This small pocket prairie has meadow blazing star and is almost guaranteed to have monarchs nectaring on the flowers. September 19, at a location to be determined by nectaring flowers, we will have one additional tagging day hoping to catch the later migrants. Register at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the “Public Events” tab for each of these events (Covid release must be signed electronically when registering).
Bryantsburg Prairie does not have trails, so long pants and sturdy shoes are recommended. Bathrooms are not available here, so plan ahead. Park along the side of the gravel road. Masks will be required when tagging the butterflies caught (although not during the time you are safely distanced to catch the monarchs.) Nets will be available for each individual.
Whether you are able to join us or not, watch for these seemingly delicate and fragile creatures this fall as they pass through our area on their journey south.