Staff report
A residence in Clermont was once again the scene of law enforcement activity on Thursday evening, Sept. 24. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 401 Union St., at approximately 10 p.m. for stolen property.
Shortly after executing the initial search warrant, a second search warrant was applied for and obtained. Subsequently, the warrants led to the seizure of multiple items of drug paraphernalia, illegal narcotics, money, and firearms.
Following a search of the residence and investigation, five individuals were arrested and charged.
Todd Fritz Groom, 32, of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts, Class D felony, gathering where controlled substances are used, Class D felony, possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor, possession of a firearm and controlled substance.
Destiny Lynn Chambers, 39, of Decorah, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, gathering where controlled substances are used, Class D felony, felon in possession of a firearm, two counts, Class D felonies, possession of a firearm and controlled substance.
Shannon Lee Thompson, 41, of Clermont, was charged with gathering where controlled substances are used, Class D felony.
Luke Brett Lembke, 32, of Clermont, was charged with gathering where controlled substances are used, Class D felony, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jordan Tyler Kline, 20, of Clermont, was charged with gathering where controlled substances are used, Class D felony, possession of a controlled substance, second offense, aggravated misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
All five were taken into custody and transported to the Fayette County Jail to await an initial appearance before a magistrate Friday morning.
Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher said Thursday’s warrant execution marks the fourth search warrant conducted for criminal activity at the same residence in the last nine months.
“Everyone should be aware of what is going on in their neighborhood. If you see something suspicious, please report it,” he said.