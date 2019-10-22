Early enrollment figures are looking positive for the Oelwein School District’s bottom line. Fewer students are open enrolling out of the district and overall enrollment appears to be up.
Enrollment numbers are not final, however, even though the calendar is past the annual Oct. 15 certification deadline to the state.
“The state had certified enrollment debacles on their new software they’re rolling out,” Superintendent Josh Ehn said. “We’re still working on finalizing some preschool numbers, but it’s looking like we’ll be plus two in overall students, which is good.
“The positive news will be, this year — we’ll announce publicly once I really truly know the certification — we’re looking at negative 17 on our open enrollment out, so $120,000 that we’re not paying other districts to educate our kids, which is a huge, huge, huge deal.”
“The news won’t be worse than what I talked about tonight,” Ehn said.
Preliminary numbers show 25 students open enrolling into Oelwein this school year, down one from last year, and 113 enrolling out to nearby districts, down from 131 last year, which would yield negative 18, but combined with the one fewer coming in, it becomes negative 17.
Enrollment this year sets the district budget for the fiscal year ending in 2021 along with supplemental state aid from lawmakers and many other factors. Basically, the per-pupil cost in school finance is multiplied by the number of pupils on the certified enrollment to set the budget for 2020-2021. The dollar amount above is the certified enrollment change times the average per-pupil cost, which is an estimated $6,800-plus this fiscal year with some pieces still missing.
The general tuition and TLC deficit was $627,000 in fiscal 2019 and the district is looking at a smaller, $527,000 deficit in 2020, data to the board showed.
“I had a conversation with our representatives at Iowa Association of School Boards regarding fiscal 2019 revenues and historical trends on revenues going back to fiscal 2016,” Business Manager Michael Rueber told the Oelwein School Board on Monday. “The aim is to present a more accurate picture of anticipated revenues earlier in the year.”
“Plus 17 on open enrollment, that’s really nice,” Board Member Dave Schmidt said.
Often kindergarten and graduating class sizes are compared to get a picture of the enrollment flow.
With Oelwein’s open enrollment in not going up significantly, Ehn addressed where the negative 17 open enrolled out is coming from.
“Over the last 20 years on average we received 10-13 kids entering open enrollment at kindergarten,” Ehn said. “Now it’s five to six coming in and we’re graduating 10-15 out… We’re still graduating those kids out, but seeing a net residual on the decreasing size.”
“We’re looking at that as a positive, keeping more students in the system and more parents are choosing to educate their kids locally here in Oelwein,” Ehn said.
Ehn also said the free and reduced lunch rate has been trending down for awhile.
“We were above 70 [percent] for a while, now we’re down to 67 to 68 percent.”
Some 30 families went from qualifying for free lunch to reduced lunch. “Full employment helps,” Ehn said.
The unemployment rate for Fayette County was 2.4 percent in September, state data shows.