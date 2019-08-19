OELWEIN – They came, they talked, they attended Mass and they ate.
More than 100 persons took part in the annual Italian-American Heritage Days Saturday.
The day began with a social time at Red Gate Park where Tim and Teresa Pirillo Buckman, Anthony Ricchio, Beth Pirillo, Luann Pirillo and Deb Willard were busy making Italian sausage sandwiches for those who waited in line for the special treat. Participants were happy to see Mary Rubino Monaco, Tony Grasso and Lou Stasi who stopped by.
The Rev. William Jarema, Colorado Springs, fondly known as “Father Bill” celebrated the 4 p.m. Mass at Woodlawn cemetery. Many of the first generation Italian residents are buried there, as is the first Italian priest, the Rev. John Bacci who served Sacred Heart parish in the early years. Tim Fogle, son of Donna DeBartolo, Colorado Springs, was the lector.
An Italian dinner was served in the evening at Mona’s Firepit Pub and Grill. Fogle was the master of ceremonies and introduced Giovanni Leo, Des Moines. He told of his coming to the United States from Terravecchia, Italy, and settling in Des Moines where he has taught Italian for 30 years.
He illustrated his talk with picturesque scenery of Italy, especially the Calabria area and mentioned many Italian fashion and automakers Scenes his daughter, Alessandra, had taken on a two-month stay in Italy, were also shown.
Many prizes were awarded throughout the evening. Special recognition was given Kay Troupe who was the eldest in attendance.
Teresa Buckman, assisted by her son, Anthony Ricchio, Anne Russo Strawn, who helped with the mailing of invitations and prizes, and Rachelle Troupe, who helped coordinate the Mass, served on the committee. Arrangements for the next gathering will be announced.