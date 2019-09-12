UPDATE -- The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for north-central Fayette County until 5:15 p.m.
At 4:38 p.m. a severed thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near West Union moving northeast at 30 mph. Radar indicated rotation.
PREVIOUS STORY: 2:56 p.m. -- The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch, which will be in effect until 10 p.m. for the Oelwein area.
Counties in northeast Iowa under a tornado watch includes Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek.
Fayette County is also under a flash flood watch until 1 a.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said there is potential for heavy rainfall from thunderstorms that could be up to two inches per hour. Those who live near a river, stream or low-lying area should be prepared for rapidly rising water levels and be ready to move to higher ground if heavy rain develops.