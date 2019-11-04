Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation (NEICAC) Family Service Offices started taking applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) on Nov. 1. Households that have an annual gross income of 175% of poverty, or less may apply. ALL applications must be made in person this year. Although walk-ins are accepted, scheduling appointments is recommended. Those with scheduled appointments will have priority.
This program is funded through the Iowa Department of Human Rights, and has been established to help qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay a portion of their primary heating costs.
All low-income Northeast Iowans are encouraged to apply, including senior citizens and individuals with disabilities. Households burning wood or where heating is included as part of the rent may also be eligible for assistance.
To find out if you are eligible for energy assistance and to schedule an appointment, call one of the following offices in the county in which you live:
Fayette County NEICAC offices are located in West Union, in the courthouse basement, 563-422-3354, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings only; and in Oelwein, 297 Sixth Ave. S.W., 283-2510, call for hours.
Clayton County NEICAC office is located in Elkader at the Clayton County Office Bldg., 600 Gunder Rd. N.E., call 563-245-2452 for hours.
Bremer County NEICAC is located in Waverly at 117 W. Bremer Ave., 319-352-4532, call for hours.
The energy assistance program is not designed to pay the total energy costs for a household. It is a supplemental assistance based on a number of factors including income, household size, dwelling type, and type of heating fuel, among others.