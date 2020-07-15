The Northeast Iowa Regional Housing Trust Fund (NEIRHTF) is accepting applications for first time homebuyer down payment assistance and housing rehabilitation\improvement projects.
Applicants must be low-moderate-income first-time homebuyers, homeowners, landlord/for-profit organizations, or non-profit organizations to promote and create affordable housing activities All applicants must be in one of the following counties of Allamakee, Clayton, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek.
Eligible projects include rehabilitation and repair of existing housing, including, but not limited to: Roofs, windows, siding, plumbing, electrical, energy efficiency, lead paint issues, and handicap accessibility.
For more information on the NEIRHTF or to see if there is funding in your area, please contact Sarah Snitker with Upper Explorerland RPC, at 563-864-7551 or by email at ssnitker@uerpc.org. You can also obtain an application online at www.uerpc.org, Housing, Northeast Iowa Housing Trust Fund.