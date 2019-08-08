West Central Community School has a few new additions to its staff for the coming school year. In addition to Matthew Molumby’s previous announcement as the new K-12 principal, there are six more new faces to West Central’s staff.
Parents and students will have an opportunity to meet the faculty at the Aug. 21 open house from 6-7:30 p.m. In addition to visiting your child’s classroom and teacher, parents will learn more about the grade level curriculum, specials, classroom technology and activities.
The following new faculty and staff were recently featured on the school’s Facebook page.
Laurie Opperman will be the three-year-old preschool teacher. This is her first year of teaching and she is excited for this new adventure.
Laurie worked as a paraeducator in the North Fayette Valley district for six years. During that time, she decided to return to school and obtain a teaching degree. She graduated in December 2018 from UIU with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, with endorsements in special education and reading.
Laurie and her husband Adam have a combined family of five children.
She is looking forward to this school year and becoming part of the West Central community.
Thomas Trainer is the new science teacher and varsity girls’ basketball coach at West Central. He is from Manchester, and a graduate of West Delaware High School.
Thomas is fresh out of college, graduating from Cornell College in May where he earned a degree in chemistry and secondary education. While at Cornell, Thomas was a member of the men’s basketball and soccer teams.
When not focused on teaching and coaching, Thomas is an outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, hiking, and Frisbee golfing. He is extremely excited to be at West Central and ready to have a great year.
Jackie Milius will be teaching third grade at West Central this year. She lives in Denver with her husband and 3 kids.
In her free time she enjoys kayaking, golfing, reading, and spending time with family and friends.
Jackie is a graduate of UNI and then returned to school for her Master’s at Clarke University. She has many years of experience teaching from preschool through fifth grade students. She is very excited to become a member of the West Central staff.
Kate Wessels is the new first grade teacher at West Central. She hails from Wausau, Wis., where she graduated from Wausau West High School. Kate studied elementary education at Luther College and graduated in 2017.
She played piano, soccer, tennis, and swam competitively growing up. She also love dogs, the Brewers, Badgers and Packers. Kate also loves music and sang in choir from 6th-12th grade, as well as during her time at Luther.
She is excited to join the West Central team for the 2019-2020 school year.
María Isabel González Rando is proud to be joining West Central Community School as the new Spanish teacher.
Together with experience as a teacher of English as a Foreign Language in Spain for the last 15 years, she also worked as the coordinator of the Bilingual Program of her school, the International Exchange Program coordinator or the learning leader of the Foreign Language department through several years. She has also served as an assistant principal.
María holds a Master of Arts degree in English philology from Málaga University, as well as a doctoral seminar course in applied linguistics.
Her belief in life-long learning has led her to seminars at Cádiz University on advanced methodology for teaching Spanish as a foreign language and other studies in Spanish methodology by the Cervantes Institute. She has researched and published books on methods for teaching Spanish and responding to various types of students and learning styles.
María has also completed other studies related to the Montessori philosophy or cooperative teaching-learning techniques. Her passion for languages has also led her to study German and French as well.
She is excited for the opportunity of sharing all of her experience, knowledge and personal skills at West Central, and together with her family, she looks forward to being part of the community for many years.
Jackie Post will be the new Food Service Director at the West Central School this year. Jack comes to the district with lots of experience, having worked at North Fayette Valley for the past 13 years in the kitchen. She decided it was time to try something new and hopes she can make rolls as good as Wilma.
I and husband, Roger, have been married 36 years. Their family includes three children, five grandchildren, and one very spoiled cat. Jackie says she is looking forward to this new adventure.