The North Iowa Cedar League East has evolved.
Area schools and athletic programs stand to benefit.
With the town of Fairbank as its epicenter, the NICL East has cut a small slice into the northeast Iowa geography that will cut down travel costs and time for each school. This was already somewhat true for former 10-team East division members Jesup, Sumner-Fredericksburg and Union.
By adding former Northeast Iowa Conference member Oelwein to its new five-team division, all five schools are within no more than 45 miles of each other.
“The schools we’re in a division with are in close proximity,” Sumner-Fredericksburg athletic director and football coach Jacob Coyle said. “I think that’s what Oelwein hinted at, too, when they were moving in.
“Our travel time sometimes was outrageous — we’re getting back at midnight or later sometimes because of the distance. Realistically, almost all of the schools in our pod are almost 30 minutes (away). Union is just outside of that 30-minute zone.”
With scheduling based around the divisional model for most sports, a bulk of conference-game travel is within an amenable distance. Amenable for the schools and fanbase.
“Proximity for fans and parents and players is huge,” Coyle said. “When you can keep a conference within 30 minutes or so, it’s much easier for parents to say ‘Absolutely, I’ll drive that.’”
Added Oelwein Superintendent Josh Ehn, “You just get more fans involved, you get more bang for your buck if both groups are playing at the same time. Anytime you have more people in the seats, it’s better for the kids.”
The conference’s expanse also allows for rivalries within the now-split former Eastern division to maintain themselves, which pleased Wapsie Valley AD Brett Bergman.
“We’d still rather keep some of those rivalries, play the A-P’s and Dike because we want to keep some of those rivalries we’ve built,” he said. “I think the setup is going to be interesting in and of itself.
“We’re still going to have bigger road trips to go on … but it will save on travel and budget costs.”
Newcomer Oelwein also goes from being a small fish in a big pond to a bigger fish in a small pond, in terms of division. Via athletic enrollment standards, it is the largest school in the East and on the conference overall.
Multiple Huskies coaches know that number means little when it comes to performance.
“I don’t know the conference very well other than the NICL is incredibly strong in the world of volleyball,” volleyball head coach Lee Andersen said. “At one point last season, half the conference was rated in the top 10. Two of the schools in our conference … faced each other in the 2A state championship.”
Added Oelwein boys basketball head coach Michael Mohlis, “The NICL is a very highly respected conference. We will see very tough competition from the top teams.”