Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) is offering an Amish farm-to-table lunch and farm tour Sep. 26 at Plainview Country Store, 1148 Fairbank Amish Blvd. in rural Hazleton.
In this unique “Amish Farm-to-Table Lunch and Farm Tour” class persons will experience the many charms of Amish culture at a working farm.
The class includes a home-cooked, all-you-can-eat meal sourced from local farmers and served family-style by host, Mary Hershberger, of Plainview Bulk Store. The lunch begins at 12:15 p.m. at Plainview Country Store, and is followed by a walk on the farm.
To register online for class No. 72472 or for more information, visit www.nicc.edu/solutions, or call the RAMS/Oelwein Center at (319) 283-3010.