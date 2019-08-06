Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) is offering an Amish farm-to-table lunch and farm tour Sep. 26 at Plainview Country Store, 1148 Fairbank Amish Blvd. in rural Hazleton.

In this unique “Amish Farm-to-Table Lunch and Farm Tour” class persons will experience the many charms of Amish culture at a working farm.

The class includes a home-cooked, all-you-can-eat meal sourced from local farmers and served family-style by host, Mary Hershberger, of Plainview Bulk Store. The lunch begins at 12:15 p.m. at Plainview Country Store, and is followed by a walk on the farm.

To register online for class No. 72472 or for more information, visit www.nicc.edu/solutions, or call the RAMS/Oelwein Center at (319) 283-3010.

Tags