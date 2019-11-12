Some persons learning to dance may stumble a time or two while perfecting moves, but a new dance class at NIDA will have students tumbling in artistic expression!
Northeast Iowa Dance Academy has added Acro to their class offerings. Acrobatic Arts is a program that focuses on five divisions including; Flexibility, Strength, Balancing, Limbering and Tumbling. The program is based on safe and effective progressions tailored to each student’s needs.
Over the summer, Anna Kerns, owner of NIDA became Acrobatic Arts Certified. She attended a certification course in Knoxville, Tennessee at the end of July
The Acrobatic Arts Teacher Training and Certification program is designed to teach dance educators how to safely and effectively instruct Acro in the dance studio. The two-day course was completed with an exam.
During the course, she learned proper placement and technique for the foundations of AcroDance, in addition to proper spotting techniques. Students in the acro class can expect to work on handstands, cartwheels, bridges, front chest stands, back walkovers, as well as other tumbling skills based on student ability.
Anna said “It has been exciting to add this to our class offerings. It is fun to watch our students develop into stronger athletes, with more technical skills.”
For more information contact Anna Kerns at 563-608-0556 or anna@nidacademy.com.