The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to a two- vehicle accident on Abbey Road, northwest of Elgin, shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. Bryan Franks, 25, of St. Olaf was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Impala eastbound on Abbey Road when he lost control and slid into a 2003 John Deere 8120 operated by Blaine Everman, 28, of Elgin. Franks’ vehicle was totaled, and Everman’s tractor sustained no damage. No injuries were reported. This accident remains under investigation.

