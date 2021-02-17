The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to a two- vehicle accident on Abbey Road, northwest of Elgin, shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16. Bryan Franks, 25, of St. Olaf was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Impala eastbound on Abbey Road when he lost control and slid into a 2003 John Deere 8120 operated by Blaine Everman, 28, of Elgin. Franks’ vehicle was totaled, and Everman’s tractor sustained no damage. No injuries were reported. This accident remains under investigation.
No injuries in car/tractor collision near Elgin
Deb Kunkle
