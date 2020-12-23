Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office at 6 S. Frederick, will be closed for the holidays from Dec. 24-Jan. 3. OCAD will reopen for business on Monday, Jan. 4.

Staff wish everyone a happy and healthy holiday season.

Trending Food Videos