The Oelwein Area Historical Society recently held it’s annual Christmas Open House. For quite a number of years, we have found this to be a pleasant way to say “Thank You” to our many guests from “our fair city” and places beyond.
I do wish to thank a number of our “in house” members who helped make the two-day affair a success.
Thank you, Santa, for being on hand — meeting and greeting visitors. Your sleigh is always a fascination to one and all. Thanks for the photo ops and treats!
Welcome back, Engineer Bob! It was a joy to see you operating your trains; and I know so many find the “clikkety-clack” of even miniature trains to be soothing to the soul — and a way to venture back in time.
Thank you to Caroline Bruehahn, our greeter in the Entrance. She’s always got a smile on her face — and a special spot in her heart for those coming in the door.
Thanks to Verla Kelly and Kaye Frazer for watching over the “Friendship Tree”. I wonder sometimes, just how many ornaments have gone home with our visitors these many years. It’s our way of saying “you’re special, thanks for coming.”
Again this year, musicians added a joyful touch to the atmosphere of the Museum. Thank you Deb Kunkle, John Hofmeyer III, and Mary Kay Miller. You are a joy to listen to any day!
Thank you, Josie Walrath, Dee Brandt, and others for spending lots of time at the Craft Table helping children and parents create lovely snowflakes (a hit both last year and this) and “Santa Faces”.
Garland Moore and Susie Brockmeyer took charge of the refreshment table as they have for a number of years — and this is certainly appreciated. Thank you, too, to everyone who baked the wonderful goodies that they served. Topping off any treat during the “Open House” were hot coffee or cider.
To each and everyone else who helped in any way — whether in setting up or being a “presence” to assist our visitors as they toured the Museum, we say thank you. And an “early thanks” to all who will soon be helping dismantle and putting things away for another year.
Ending both days of the Open House, was the “Door Prize” drawings, overseen by Virginia Schoenenberger. Winners for 2019 were: Karen Cannon, Mary Kay Miller, Josh Moore, Jim Byerly, Asher Moore, Olivia Vance, Haunna, and Lincoln Moore. Winners of the “grand prizes” of a Gingerbread House and 2 gingerbread star trees were: Carol Nielsen, Elliott Juchem, and Asher Moore. Congratulations to all of you.
I would be remiss if I failed to offer our grateful appreciation for those who left donations or dropped monies in the jar for items they got from the “Sales table”. It is needed so very much, especially this time of year--and we thank you.
Merry Christmas one and all; and may yours be a blessed New Year!