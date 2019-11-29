For many years, the Oelwein Bowling Association has celebrated Veteran’s Day week by conducting a 50/50 fundraiser with every league that week fifty percent of the money going to a lucky winner and fifty percent going to local veterans’ organizations.
This year the patriotic tradition continued and the various daily and nightly leagues congregating at Viper Lanes in Oelwein, contributed a generous amount of money to programs that support local veterans.
The VFW and the American Legion both were recipients of the bowlers’ financial kindness this year and were presented a contribution to their representative on behalf of Oelwein veterans and their families.