Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Bowlers remember veterans

A check presentation was made at Viper Lanes from the Oelwein Bowling Association’s recent veterans’ fundraiser. From left, Bowler Theresa Loban, Oelwein VFW Commander Chuck Geilenfeld, Oelwein American Legion Vice-Commander Jake Blitsch and bowler Karen Gates

 Courtesy photo

For many years, the Oelwein Bowling Association has celebrated Veteran’s Day week by conducting a 50/50 fundraiser with every league that week fifty percent of the money going to a lucky winner and fifty percent going to local veterans’ organizations.

This year the patriotic tradition continued and the various daily and nightly leagues congregating at Viper Lanes in Oelwein, contributed a generous amount of money to programs that support local veterans.

The VFW and the American Legion both were recipients of the bowlers’ financial kindness this year and were presented a contribution to their representative on behalf of Oelwein veterans and their families.

Tags