The vocal concert put on Monday night at the Williams Center for the Arts crescendoed to a message of unity.
Oelwein High School’s “If We Stand As One” concert included a lineup of pieces about hope and support.
The Mixed Choir, of male and female voices, opened with “Walk In Jerusalem,” arranged by Rollo A. Dilworth, and “Inscription of Hope,” by Randall Stroope. Student Ian Paul was the speaker and a small ensemble within the performance included Lauren Hamilton, Brooke Patterson, Jonathan Huber and Nolan Williams.
The Bass Choir, of all male voices, performed “She Walks in Beauty,” by Laura Farnell, and “The Crawdad Hole,” arranged by Neil Johnson.
The all-female Belle Voce performed “Down in the River to Pray,” arranged by Jace Wittig; “The Seal Lullaby,” by Erick Whitacre; “I Am His Child,” by Moses Hogan; and “Forget About the Boy” from the musical “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” arranged by Audrey Snyder.
Belle Voce soloists were Patterson, Holly Rose Rubin and Laura Gibbs.
The Concert Choir performed five pieces. In “Changes,” by Audrey Snyder, the opening ensemble was Alex Peters, Blake Perkins, Cameren Palmer and Brody Rogers. Patterson, Paul, Peters, Rogers, Rubin and Stasi also provided body percussion.
The Concert Choir also performed “A Boy and a Girl,” by Eric Whitacre, followed by “Time After Time,” by Cyndi Lauper and Rob Hyman, arranged by Philip Kern. Choir member Andrew Roete played guitar and Paul played the Cabasa for the piece.
The choir concluded with “Deep River,” arranged by Victor C. Johnson and “We Are One Voice,” by Kevin and Celeste Johnson and arranged by Paul E. Oakley.
The grand finale of the concert was performed by the combined choir of all OHS singers from the night. They performed “If We Stand As One,” by Jim Papoulis.
The concert was conducted by Oelwein High School vocal director Darci Fuelling. Accompanying the choirs on piano was Sue Schlitter.