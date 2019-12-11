The Oelwein City Council is moving forward with plans to fill a Council vacancy by appointment, according to a resolution it adopted at Monday night’s regular meeting.
The vacancy came after Councilman At-Large Matt Derifield gave written notice of his resignation on Nov. 12, effective immediately.
According to Iowa Code 372.13, the Council has two options to fill an elective office — either by appointment or by conducting a special election. The Oelwein Council has chosen to fill the vacancy by appointment, rather than spend taxpayer dollars on an election for the remaining two years of one office. A public notice of that intent is being published in this newspaper.
The code also states Oelwein citizens have the right to file a petition requiring the vacancy be filled by a special election. The petition must be filed with the city clerk within 14 days of the appointment.
The code specifies the number of signatures required on the petition at either 200, or equal to 15 percent of the voters who voted for candidates for the office in the last regular election at which the office was on the ballot, whichever number is less.
Derifield was elected in 2017, receiving 265 votes of the total 274 cast for that at-large position. Therefore, the number of required signatures on a petition calling for a special election pencils out to 41.
Special elections are not administered free of charge. Fayette County Auditor Lori Moellers said because the at-large office is a citywide post, and because the city is not sharing election costs with another entity as it did with the school district in the last election, Oelwein will have to foot the entire bill alone. She estimated the cost of a special election at $5,000.
“The town is paying for the whole thing themselves, because they are the only ones having an election,” Moellers said. “If they only end up with one name on the ballot, it is pretty costly.”
The city’s last special election was held in October 2014. At that time the City Council had appointed Councilwoman and pro-tem Mayor Peggy Sherrets to fill out the remaining year of the mayor’s term, but citizens signed and submitted a petition calling for a special vote. Sherrets was then elected from a field of four candidates.
The Oelwein City Council plans to formally make an appointment to fill the vacancy at the Dec. 23 regular meeting.