The Oelwein School Board on Monday approved a memo of agreement to share a “success coach” with Northeast Iowa Community College replacing the behavior interventionist at Oelwein High School.
Oelwein School District will pay NICC $30,000 a year for half the time of the salaried success coach effective from the Monday meeting, through June 30, 2024, with funds coming from modified allowable growth and dropout prevention.
The staffer would work with mentor and support students at-risk of dropping out, support work-based learning opportunities under several Oelwein programs: MOC, WBL SPED and Senior Seminar at the high school; in Pre-Employment Strategies; in addition to the K-4 Junior Achievement and Business Development and Homeschool Assistance Program.
The position of district interventionist, whose staffer has since resigned, was created seven or eight years ago “before I got here as high school principal,” Superintendent Josh Ehn said. “[Then] the high school had 3,000 to 4,000 office referrals a year that that person had to track.
“High school office referrals are down between 700 to 800, and 80 percent of them are targeted truancies, kids who aren’t coming to school or are coming to class late. That work has dynamically shifted.”
“NICC hired somebody half-time,” Ehn said. “We would hire the other half [and] have oversight over our half,” with NICC paying the benefits.
“I would bet they would spend 70 to 80 percent of the time at our high school,” but would also travel to West Central, Starmont and North Fayette Valley “once or twice a month.”
“The part we gave up is we don’t have the evaluation side, hold-them-accountable side,” Ehn said. However, he said the district could get out of the contract anytime without the process of having to terminate someone.
Board Member Dana Bostian expressed a reservation about not being able to evaluate the staffer.
“[As a parent] I had a student who wanted to be a dermatologist, OK, and after the semester is over and they never found a dermatologist for the student to go to, it took me calling a dermatologist,” Bostian said. “So I’m saying the concept’s great, but I don’t know if it works as smoothly as we would like it to.”
“Those are experiences I’ve expressed deep frustration with,” Ehn said, and he linked that to turnover in the position over the years.
“Working with this person on a daily basis, you’re going to have way more influence on them than you would if it’s just a contract through NICC,” Board Member Bob Kalb said. “If we don’t like what’s going on, we just drop our half of the contract.”
The board members present passed the motion 5-0 with Candace King, Charlene Stocker, Bostian, Kalb and Dave Schmidt voting. Julie Williams and Erin Ryan were unable to attend.