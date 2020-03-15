Oelwein Family Pharmacy this weekend announced precautions it is taking in the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic. It also explained a variety of ways customers can get their prescriptions filled.
"To ensure our patients can continue to be served through this world-wide crisis, we ask that anyone showing any potential symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) of COVID-19 or other viruses not enter Oelwein Family Pharmacy," says a news release issued by Travis Bushaw.
"If you have any symptoms or are concerned about being in public yourself, please call 319-283-5254 and choose to speak with a staff member when prompted. We will prepare your prescription as normal and get it to you in one of three ways:
"1. Our team will deliver medications (prescription or OTC) to your doorstep and call you immediately to let you know it’s waiting
"2. A staff member will bring it to you curbside in your vehicle at the back of the store
"3. For the time being, we will mail out any maintenance medications, even within city limits."
The release also says payment can be made through a credit or debit card put on file, a temporary charge account, by check, or by exact cash. No change will be made for deliveries or curbside.
"We know this is a trying time for all our patients. If possible, please utilize our automated phone refill system or our app/website for online refills. The fewer people we have in the pharmacy, the better our chances of preventing patient-to-patient exposure, as well as the better chance of Oelwein Family Pharmacy staying open.
"As always, we are more than happy to deliver to all patients, so please don’t hesitate to take advantage of this service.
"We appreciate your understanding more than you realize, and we hope this pandemic soon passes so we can again see your smiling faces.
"If you have immediate questions or concerns, please email Dr. Erica Bushaw at oelweinfamilypharmacy@gmail.com."