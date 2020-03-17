The Oelwein FFA participated in Districts under a new venue on Saturday, March 14. Due to health concerns, districts were held virtually.
The following 13 FFA members participated in districts and received the following rating; Ag Issues consisting of Adam Deaner, Nick Dittmer, Morgan Alber, Laney Smith and Lauren Hamilton received 2nd place, a gold rating and advanced to state.
Chapter Website was Naomi Gaede who received 2nd place, a gold rating and advanced to state.
Ag Sales was Gabbie Smith who received a Silver rating.
Prepared Public Speaking was Megan Baerg who received a silver rating.
Ag Impact consisted of Lori Glew, Ella Strand, Natalie Crandall, Mallory Bratten, and Jaylynn Craun received a bronze rating.
The students did an amazing job adjusting to the changes and making the best of the situation.
Ag Issues and Chapter Website will be participating in State Convention from April 19-21 in Ames. We also will have additional teams competing in the competitions that start at Iowa FFA’s State convention.
Oelwein FFA also received their results from the National Chapter Award. The National Chapter Award is designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. The Oelwein FFA Chapter received 11th in the state and a gold rating.