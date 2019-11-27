Oelwein High School FFA students will enjoy their Thanksgiving just a little bit more this year, knowing they have also helped to provide a holiday meal for 25 local families.
The FFA’s Feed a Family project began the first of November when members began collecting non-perishable food items to be divided among food boxes. Each class was responsible for certain items such as cake mixes and frosting, mashed potatoes, stuffing mix, etc. Other supporters also brought in food items that were shared with the project.
Students then packed 25 meal boxes for families identified through the Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard in need of a Thanksgiving meal. The Oelwein FFA Chapter also worked with the Oelwein Fareway to purchase 25 frozen turkeys to be delivered with the boxes.
Advisor and ag instructor Dan Doeing explained through the FFA’s annual fruit sales fundraiser, they are able to pay for community service projects, such as the Feed a Family project. Funds raised also help with student travel opportunities, FFA membership costs, department supplies and more. Grants are also available through National FFA to reimburse the chapter for community projects up to a certain amount.
The Oelwein FFA Chapter has 114 members on the roster this school year. To help spark participation in the Feed a Family project, the FFA officers created a poster turkey and gave out feathers to each student that brought in an item for the boxes. The feathers were glued to the turkey, which was posted in the hallway where everyone could watch the project’s progress.
The packed boxes and accompanying frozen turkeys were delivered Tuesday to the Community Kitchen Cupboard in the lower level of the First Baptist Church and were subsequently distributed to the families in time for their Thanksgiving meal.
This marks the ninth year for the Chapter’s Feed a Family project, conducted so that those with less can have more.