Oelwein Firefighters support MDA with annual Fill the Boot drive

The annual Fill the Boot Campaign fundraiser for Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) will soon be here. Members of the Oelwein Volunteer Fire Department are showing their continued support for MDA by taking part in the fundraiser.
The Fill the Boot Campaign in Oelwein is planned for Friday, Aug. 23 at the intersection of East Charles and Highway 150. Firefighters will be at the corners of the intersection ready to accept donations from passing motorists to raise critical funds that help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.
“We are thrilled to be working with the Oelwein Fire Department through Fill the Boot to help provide the funds needed to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility,” said Development Specialist Derek Harrigan. “The dedication of these fire fighters to MDA’s mission is unwavering, spending countless hours both with Fill the Boot and MDA Summer Camp to care for the kids and adults in Oelwein. We know that their devotion to our families will make this year’s drive a success.”
Funds raised through Oelwein’s Fill the Boot event in 2019 will help the MDA save lives and lift those up in need, by providing the MDA with vital resources to advance their mission of driving innovations in science and care for the neuromuscular community.
Contributions have helped fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and Care Centers including the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Donations also help send more than 60 local kids to “the best week of the year” at MDA summer camp at Camp Courageous – all at no cost to their families.
In past years, the Oelwein Fire Department has raised from $1,500 — $2,500 to support MDA. Local firefighters hope those who choose to contribute this year will be generous in their giving, knowing the great cause they are supporting.