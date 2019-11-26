The Oelwein High School bowling teams are hosting a couple of fundraisers to help with the cost of the teams participating in area tournaments.
Tuesday Movie Nights will be held at the Westside Church of Christ, 723 First St. S.W. in Oelwein. The Movie Nights and movies will be Dec. 3, “Broken Sleigh & Angela’s Christmas,” 4:30-6:30 p.m., and “Elliott,” 7-9 p.m.
On Dec. 10, “The Star” will be shown 4:30-6:30, and “Dr. Seuss, The Grinch” 7-9 p.m.
On Dec. 17, “The Nutcracker & the Four Realms,” at 4:30-6:30, and “Klaus,” at 7-9 p.m.
Admission for the Movie Nights is $1 per person, or $5 per child without an adult (ages 4-11). There will be popcorn for a quarter per bag, and $1 hot dogs.
The bowling teams are also hosting a babysitting fundraiser for a “Parents Night Out.” These babysitting nights will be on Saturdays, Dec. 7, 14, 21, and Jan. 11, from 6-10 p.m. each night. The cost is $20 for the first children and $10 for each additional child in the same family, ages 1 and older.
The bowling team will provide games, snacks and crafts during the evening, while mom and dad enjoy a night out to themselves. These babysitting nights will also be held at Westside Church of Christ, 723 First St. S.W.
There is limited space, so parents should reserve their spot(s) by email: coachjuchem@gmail.com. or text/call 319-238-3779.
All funds will go to support the Oelwein High School bowling teams.