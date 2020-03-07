Oelwein Library to host Hebron documentary March 12

The Oelwein Public Library will host a special presentation, “Hebron: a Documentary,” at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12.
Hebron is a documentary that examines how human rights are realized in a Palestinian community under Israeli occupation. Through original footage and interviews, this 40-minute film depicts Palestinian civilians attempting to exert their fundamental human rights, such as education, religion, movement and dignity.
Producer Yousef Natsheh is a Palestinian filmmaker and human rights defender. He is accompanied by Rachel Joy, a peace activist from the United States. Together, they have been serving with the Christian Peacemaker Teams in al-Khalil (Hebron) since 2013.
The two have been touring in the United States to screen Hebron documentary and share stories from al-Khalil, including the Palestinian olive harvest, access to education, and home demolitions. Following the screening, there will be a presentation and a Q&A about the situation on the ground, what daily life is like under occupation, and Palestinian resistance to Israeli settlements.
This special presentation is open to all interested persons.