Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Oelwein Library to host Hebron documentary March 12

Yousef Natsheh, 25-year-old filmmaker behind Hebron documentary.

 Courtesy photo

The Oelwein Public Library will host a special presentation, “Hebron: a Documentary,” at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12.

Hebron is a documentary that examines how human rights are realized in a Palestinian community under Israeli occupation. Through original footage and interviews, this 40-minute film depicts Palestinian civilians attempting to exert their fundamental human rights, such as education, religion, movement and dignity.

Producer Yousef Natsheh is a Palestinian filmmaker and human rights defender. He is accompanied by Rachel Joy, a peace activist from the United States. Together, they have been serving with the Christian Peacemaker Teams in al-Khalil (Hebron) since 2013.

The two have been touring in the United States to screen Hebron documentary and share stories from al-Khalil, including the Palestinian olive harvest, access to education, and home demolitions. Following the screening, there will be a presentation and a Q&A about the situation on the ground, what daily life is like under occupation, and Palestinian resistance to Israeli settlements.

This special presentation is open to all interested persons.

Tags