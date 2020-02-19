A 33-year-old Oelwein man has been charged in a sex crime that he allegedly recorded on video, as well as domestic assault from a separate incident.
Anthony Andrew Ledesma is charged with third-degree sexual abuse as a habitual offender, a Class C felony, and invasion of privacy, an aggravated misdemeanor, over an incident on Sept. 16.
He is also charged with domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury following a Jan. 4 incident at a downtown convenience store.
According to criminal complaints filed Feb. 5 by the Oelwein Police, on Sept. 16, a woman overdosed on prescription drugs after having been physically assaulted by Ledesma. Then, while she was unconscious, Ledesma made a video recording as he sexually assaulted the woman. She discovered the video on Nov. 6, finding it in the trash bin of his Google account.
According to another criminal complaint, on Jan. 4, Ledesma convinced a woman with whom he’d been arguing “all night” to come to the store to talk. When she arrived, he pulled a knife and held it to her stomach. He put it away after she pleaded, but pulled it out later and lunged at her with it “as if he was attempting to stab her,” the complaint said.
The court ordered a public defender for Ledesma, who on his application for a court-appointed attorney said he has a full-time construction job and has five family members that are supported by or live with him. He listed child support and rent as payments he makes monthly.
Ledesma’s bail was set at $20,000 cash or surety in the sexual assault case and $21,000 cash only in the more recent domestic assault case. A no contact order was also issued.
Ledesma is incarcerated in the Fayette County Jail, and a bond review hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24 at the Fayette County Courthouse.