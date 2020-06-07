An Oelwein man was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Clayton County Saturday.
The Iowa State Patrol reported David Bushaw, 50, of Oelwein, died when the 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was driving crossed the centerline while negotiating a curve at 323rd Street and Clayton Road, and struck a 1998 Massey farm tractor head-on. The driver of the tractor, Joshua Herzog, 18, of Garnavillo, was not injured. The accident occurred at 6:20 p.m. Saturday.
The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Guttenberg Police, Guttenberg EMS, Garnavillo Fire and First Responders.