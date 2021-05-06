An Oelwein man is facing multiple felony charges after an incident at the City Park Campground this past Saturday evening. He is accused of trying to hit people with a van, driving over a person’s arm and fleeing with 1-year-old passenger still in the car.
Michael Joseph Scott Pepin, 44, is charged in Fayette County District Court with child stealing, a Class C felony, as well as the Class D felonies of assault causing serious injury and going armed with intent. He is also charged with child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor.
According to the Oelwein Police Department, Pepin had given a woman and her grandchild a ride to the campground to see the 1-year-old’s mother. Officers responded to the park at about 7:45 p.m. because of a report of a physical altercation. Pepin had left by this time.
Officers spoke with people involved and were told that Pepin got in an argument with the child’s parents, and then he got in his car and tried to hit each of them. When he stopped the vehicle, passengers attempted to exit the car. Before they were able to remove the child from a car seat in the back seat, Pepin allegedly accelerated again, throwing two passengers from the car, at some point running over one of their arms.
With car doors still open and the child in back, Pepin drove away, dodging people trying to stop him, police reported.
The criminal complaint says Pepin later arrived at the Oelwein Police Department and he was ordered to unlock his car so officers could retrieve the child, but he refused. Officers eventually were able to get the child, who was uninjured, out of the car seat that was laying on its side.
According to police, officers arrested Pepin at 8:22 p.m.
Pepin, who was incarcerated in the Fayette County Jail, made his first court appearance on Monday. His bail was set at $15,000 cash or corporate surety, and the court appointed counsel for him at state expense.
His next court date is at 11:45 a.m., May 10, at the county courthouse for a preliminary hearing.