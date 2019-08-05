Oelwein Mayor Peggy Sherrets will host Democratic presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar this week. The Minnesota senator will have lunch with local leaders at Sherrets’ home at 11:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9
Klobuchar will also make stops in Clayton and Bremer Counties.
Prior to traveling to Oelwein, Klobuchar plans to drop in at 10 a.m. at Back County Cooking, 119 Commercial Ave., Strawberry Point.
After Oelwein, she will host a meet-and-greet with Waverly residents at 1 p.m. at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 4th St. NW.