Friday, Nov. 29
At 7:16a.m., Oelwein Police officers cited Jeffrey Marcellinus Friis, 56 of Oelwein, for failure to abate as ordered, a property in the 200 block 5th Avenue Northeast. This citation stemmed from abatement served in November 2019.
Thursday, Nov. 28
At 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block 2nd Avenue Northwest for a report of criminal mischief.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
At 1:46 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block West Charles for a report of criminal mischief.
At 6:53 p.m., officers were called to the 10 block 1st Street Southwest for a report of criminal mischief.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
At 7:18 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block 3rd Avenue Northwest for a report of a theft.