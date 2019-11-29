Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Friday, Nov. 29

At 7:16a.m., Oelwein Police officers cited Jeffrey Marcellinus Friis, 56 of Oelwein, for failure to abate as ordered, a property in the 200 block 5th Avenue Northeast. This citation stemmed from abatement served in November 2019.

Thursday, Nov. 28

At 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block 2nd Avenue Northwest for a report of criminal mischief.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

At 1:46 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block West Charles for a report of criminal mischief.

At 6:53 p.m., officers were called to the 10 block 1st Street Southwest for a report of criminal mischief.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

At 7:18 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block 3rd Avenue Northwest for a report of a theft.

