Monday, May 3
At 1:49 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Elexander Charles Warren Wolf, 25, of Oelwein. Wolf was charged with violation of a no contact order and also arrested on a Fayette County warrant for an original charge of violation of a no contact order. This arrest followed an incident in the 400 block of East Charles Street.
At 1:49 a.m. Oelwein Police summonsed to court, Baylee Christine Stammeyer, 28, of Oelwein. Stammeyer was summonsed to court on a charge of violation of a no contact order. This summons occurred followed an incident in the 400 block of East Charles Street.
Sunday, May 2
At 3:59 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Brady Lee Robert Bordner, 31, of Oelwein, and charged him with operating while intoxicated. This arrest followed an incident in the 100 block of Second Avenue Southeast.
At 3:09 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Megan Elizabeth McAllister, 31, of Oelwein. McAllister was charged with possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. This arrest followed an incident in the 100 block of South Frederick Avenue.
At 6:46 p.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 300 block of Eighth Avenue Southeast for a report of criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation.
Oelwein Police investigated a motor vehicle accident in the 10 block of Sixth Avenue Northeast at 11:23 p.m. An unknown vehicle struck a maroon 2013 Lincoln MKZ owned by Christopher Henderson.