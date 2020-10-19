Sunday, Oct. 18
At 10:13 a.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 400 block of Fifth Avenue Southeast for a report of a theft. This incident remains under investigation
At 8:18 p.m. Oelwein Police cited Jordan Johnson Gallmeyer, 28, of Oelwein with a citation for illegal burning. This citation followed a call in the 10 block of Sixth Street Southwest.
At 10:51 p.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 10 block of Second Street Northwest for a report of burglary. This incident remains under investigation