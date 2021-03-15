Sunday, March 14
At 2:25 p.m. Oelwein Officers stopped a blue Oldsmobile with no license plates, at the intersection of South Frederick and Fourth Street Southwest. The driver, Carrie Jo Fox, 39, of Oelwein, was arrested for driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Friday, March 12
At 12:35 p.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 400 block of 13th Avenue Northwest for a report of theft. This incident remains under investigation.
At 2:01 p.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 300 block of West Charles for a report of criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation.
At 5:57 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Kistler Earl Pritchett, 26, of Oelwein, for operating while intoxicated second offense. This arrest followed an incident in the area of Highways 281 and 150.
Oelwein Police Department-Found Property
On the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, a citizen turned in a certain amount of found cash to the Oelwein Police Department. This cash has yet to be claimed. An owner, with a certain belief that this property is theirs, may contact the Oelwein Police Department at 319-283-4311 or in person at 501 Rock Island Road. A potential owner MUST be able to state exactly the amount and denominations of the cash, as well as what the money was contained in and where they believe they may have lost it. Owner of this property will have until April 30, 2021 to claim this property.
In addition to the above found property, the Oelwein Police Department does also have several other items that have been turned in. If you are missing keys, a wallet, a cell phone, and can identify your item, please call or visit the Police Department.