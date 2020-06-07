Saturday, May 30
At 1:43 p.m., Oelwein Police cited Johnny Christine Schwarting, 24, of Independence, for driving while license suspended. This citation followed a traffic stop in the 10 block of Second Street Southeast.
Wednesday, May 27
At 2:23 p.m., Oelwein Police cited and released Roger Gene Kitchen, 60, of Oelwein, for disorderly conduct — simple misdemeanor. This citation was issued following an incident in the 200 block of First Avenue Southeast.
At 8:29 p.m., Oelwein Officers were called to the 400 block of South Frederick Avenue for a report of criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation
Sunday, May 24
At 8:10 p.m., the Oelwein Police Department received a driving complaint report. Oelwein Officers performed a traffic stop with the vehicle at 20th Street on Highway 150 South. Trisha Ann Hanks, 33 of Independence, was arrested for operating while intoxicated, first offense. Hanks was also cited for speeding, failure to have insurance, and driving the wrong way on a two-way road.