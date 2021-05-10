Monday, May 10
At 2:03 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Joel Alexander Young, 34, of Oelwein, on a Fayette County warrant to an original charge of possession of a controlled substance-marijuana 3rd or subsequent offense. This arrest followed an incident in the 100 block of First Avenue Southwest.
Saturday, May 8
At 12:14 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested John Howard Wright, 40, of Oelwein, for operating while intoxicated — 2nd offense. This arrest followed a traffic stop in the 200 block of West Charles Street.
Friday, May 7
At 11 a.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 500 block of Highway 150 South for a reported theft. This incident remains under investigation.
Thursday, May 6
At 3:28 p.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 100 block of 11th Street Southwest for a reported criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation.