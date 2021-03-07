Friday, March 5
At 5:40 p.m. Oelwein Police Officers responded to an assault in the first block of Second Avenue Northwest. Officers arrested Shawn William Armstrong, 47, of Oelwein on charges of assault and public intoxication, both simple misdemeanors.
Thursday, March 4
At 9:15 a.m. Oelwein officers responded to a report of a suspicious person in the first block of South Frederick Avenue. Officers discovered Kurtis Wayne Shasteen, 37, of Shellsburg, in an unoccupied dwelling. Shasteen was arrested for trespass.
At 12:30 p.m. Oelwein officers served Atonio James Cleveland Oaks, 29, of Oelwein, a Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant for violation of a no contact order at the Oelwein Police Department.
Wednesday, March 3
At 3:14 p.m. Oelwein officers were called to the 10 block of First Street Southeast for a report of theft. This incident remains under investigation.