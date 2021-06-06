Thursday, June 3
At 9:28 a.m. Oelwein police investigated a motor vehicle accident in the 500 block of First Street Southeast. A gray 2007 Mack truck driven by Tyler Trumblee struck a green 2007 Ford Taurus owned by Able Garcia. No other details are available.
Oelwein Police conducted tobacco compliance checks in the Oelwein area at several local businesses. Cited for providing tobacco to minors was Mohameed Ateeq of Dubuque. These checks are a part of the Iowa I-PLEDGE Tobacco Enforcement and Training Program. The overall goal of this program is to increase voluntary compliance with the state’s tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor product laws through education and enforcement.
Friday, June 4
At 8:44 a.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 400 block of Third Avenue Southeast for a reported theft. This incident remains under investigation