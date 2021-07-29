Oelwein Police Log

Wednesday, July 28
At 12:12 a.m. in the 200 block of West Charles, Oelwein Police Officers arrested Jesse Clarence Guest, 31, of Oelwein on two Fayette County warrants for original charges of possession of controlled substance and driving while license denied or revoked.
Sunday, July 25
At 2:39 a.m. Oelwein Police Officers performed a traffic stop at First Avenue and First Street Southeast. Devin James Little, 20, was arrested for operating while intoxicated first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
Sunday, July 25
At 2:23 p.m. Oelwein Police Officers performed a traffic stop in the 18000 blk of 60th Street. Robert Joseph Rinella Jr., 29, was arrested for driving while license barred, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Saturday, July 24
At 9:45 p.m. Oelwein Officers performed a traffic stop at 10th Street and Highway 150. Stefen Abel Miller, 27, of Oelwein was arrested for operating while intoxicated first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
Wednesday, July 21
At 2:10 a.m. Oelwein Officers arrested Joshua Michael Lillibridge, 22, of Oelwein, in the 500 block of Fifth Avenue NE. Lillibridge has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor and possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor.
Monday, July 19
At 6:25 p.m. Oelwein Officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident at South Frederick and 1st Street Southeast. Gina Rose Forbes, 62, of Oelwein was found at fault for the property damage accident, having struck another vehicle in the process of turning a corner on a motorcycle. Further officer observation indicated Forbes shoed signs of intoxication and following testing was placed under arrest for operating while intoxicated first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
At 7:40 p.m. Oelwein Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Charles to the location of a disabled vehicle. After a check on the registered owner of the vehicle, present at the scene, Officers arrested Terry Rex Staton, 64, of Oelwein for driving while license revoked, a serious misdemeanor and fail to refile SR22 insurance, a simple misdemeanor. Staton was also served a Black Hawk County Sheriff’s warrant for failure to appear for arraignment on the charge of driving while license revoked.
Sunday, July 18
At 7:15 p.m. Oelwein Officers performed a traffic stop in the 10 block of First Avenue Southeast. The male in the Dodge Durango was observed driving while failing to wear a seatbelt. Kody Allen Letts, 30, of Winthrop, was subsequently charged with driving while license suspended, simple misdemeanor. Letts was placed under arrest and transported to the Fayette County Jail.
Saturday, July 17
At 1 a.m. Oelwein Officers observed a vehicle in the 10 block of Third Street Southeast strike a curb and travel onto the sidewalk area. The driver of the vehicle Kyle Richard Alan Geary, 35, of Oelwein, was arrested for operating while intoxicated second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor.