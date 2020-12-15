Wednesday, Dec. 9
At 7:10 a.m. Oelwein Police investigated a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Fifth Street Southeast. A silver 2001 Ford Expedition driven by Shawn Rocha collided with a black 2020 Subaru Ascent driven by Justin McGuinness. McGuinness was cited for failure to yield at an uncontrolled intersection and Rocha was cited for no insurance.
At 2:13 p.m. Oelwein Officers were called to 10 S. Frederick for a reported theft, which remains under investigation
At 3:03 p.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 10 block of First Avenue Southeast for a reported hit-and-run accident. A silver Impala driven by Jillian Barker was struck by an unknown vehicle. This incident remains under investigation.
Thursday, Dec. 10
At 12:27 a.m. Oelwein Police arrested Terry James Witte, 38, of Oelwein, for domestic abuse assault — simple misdemeanor. This arrest followed an incident in the 100 block of West Charles Street.
Saturday, Dec. 12
At 5:39 p.m. Oelwein Officers were called to the 200 block of Third Avenue Southeast for a report of criminal mischief. This incident remains under investigation
Sunday, Dec. 13
At 3:19 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Andrew Lee Heth, 34, of Oelwein, on a Buchanan County warrant for an original charge of possession of a controlled substance — third offense. Heth was also charged with interference with official acts — simple misdemeanor. This arrest followed an incident in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue Southeast.
At 7:32 p.m. Oelwein Police arrested Sarah Jayne Moore, 31, of Oelwein, and charged her with going armed with intent — Class D felony. This arrest followed and incident in the 100 block of Eighth Avenue Northwest.